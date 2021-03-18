Columbia Property Trust gains on $2.24B unsolicited bid (update)
Mar. 18, 2021 8:49 AM ETColumbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP)CXPBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Update 10:50am: Columbia Property Trust confirms getting offer, updates shares.
- Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) jumped 11% after a report that the company received a non-binding offer from an investor group for $19.50/share.
- The group, which includes Arkhouse Partners, Sapir Organization and 8F Investment, owns about 3.3% of CXP, according to a Bloomberg report.
- Columbia Property Trust confirmed that it received the bid from investors, though it said despite "considerable efforts" to engage with Arkhouse over last several months, it first learned of the offer this morning. The REIT will evaluate the proposal to determine what to do next.
- The bidders earlier confirmed the offer in a press release.
- Recall September 2018, Columbia Property Trust Explores Sale After Receiving Buyout Interest, WSJ says.
- Recall Feb. 18, Columbia Property Trust FFO in-line, misses on revenue.