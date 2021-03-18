Seanergy Maritime acquires two Capesize vessels for $55M

  • Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) announces agreements with unaffiliated third parties to purchase two Capesize vessels. The aggregate purchase price for the two vessels is ~$55M and is expected to be funded with cash on hand.
  • The first vessel was built in 2013, has a cargo-carrying capacity of ~176,000 dwt and shall be renamed M/V Flagship. The vessel is expected to be delivered by the end of April 2021.
  • The second vessel was built in 2010, has a cargo-carrying capacity of ~182,000 dwt and shall be renamed M/V Patriotship. The vessel is expected to be delivered by the end of May 2021.
  • Following their delivery, Company’s fleet will increase to 14 Capesize vessels with an aggregate cargo capacity of ~2.5M dwt.
  • Shares +3.7% pre-market.
