Lyft's ride volume has biggest week since the pandemic
Mar. 18, 2021
- Last week, Lyft's (NASDAQ:LYFT) rideshare ride volume hit a record for 2021 for the biggest week since the pandemic started in March 2020.
- Yesterday, daily rideshare ride volume was positive year-over-year for the first time in a year.
- Reflecting a combination of recovery and easier comps, ride volume next week is expected to grow over 100% on the year.
- Starting with this week, Lyft expects positive weekly rideshare growth Y/Y through the rest of 2021.
- "Transportation often serves as a broader barometer of society. We’re starting to see positive impact from the recent decline in COVID-19 case counts," says Lyft in a blog post.
- Lyft shares are up nearly 1% pre-market.
