Lyft's ride volume has biggest week since the pandemic

Mar. 18, 2021 9:25 AM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT)LYFTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Last week, Lyft's (NASDAQ:LYFT) rideshare ride volume hit a record for 2021 for the biggest week since the pandemic started in March 2020.
  • Yesterday, daily rideshare ride volume was positive year-over-year for the first time in a year.
  • Reflecting a combination of recovery and easier comps, ride volume next week is expected to grow over 100% on the year.
  • Starting with this week, Lyft expects positive weekly rideshare growth Y/Y through the rest of 2021.
  • "Transportation often serves as a broader barometer of society. We’re starting to see positive impact from the recent decline in COVID-19 case counts," says Lyft in a blog post.
  • Lyft shares are up nearly 1% pre-market.
  • Earlier this month, Lyft announced that weekly rideshare ride volume had hit the highest level since the pandemic.
