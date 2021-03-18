U.S. Bancorp upgraded to Buy by Odeon as income from fees accelerates
Mar. 18, 2021 9:26 AM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB)USBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Odeon Capital analyst Dick Bove upgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Buy from Hold as he sees the bank's loan volume likely to strengthen, interest margin could expand, and non-interest income is poised to accelerate.
- USB shares gain 0.8% in premarket trading.
- Bove notes that 44.5% of USB's non-interest income comes from fees, differentiating it from other banks. "More specifically, it is one of the largest payment service companies in the country and it is a major player in these markets internationally," Bove writes in a note to clients.
- The "float" from these business augment the bank's deposits, allowing it to have relatively low deposit cost, he adds. In addition, the float positions it to be "heavily asset sensitive so that rate increases have a very positive impact on net interest income."
- And, because these businesses aren't capital intensive, USB can "consistently produce higher returns than its peers."
- Bove's Buy rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating, which assigns a poor grade for growth, and aligns with the Bullish average Wall Street analyst rating (10 Very Bullish,2 Bullish, 13 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
- USB's return on equity fares better than peers PNC, TFC, RF and KEY over the past five years as seen in chart below.
- SA contributor Stephen Simpson says USB shares could continue to see near-term headwinds, but the long-term value of 3%-3.5% long-term core earnings growth is attractive.