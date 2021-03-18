Berenberg reiterates Buy, raises estimates for Activision Blizzard
Mar. 18, 2021 9:28 AM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)ATVIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Berenberg has reiterated its Buy rating on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), updating its forecasts after Q4 results.
- It's raising estimates coming into this year, seeing end of 2020 momentum and a continuing boost from lockdown conditions, as well as the slate - notably the frequency of high-quality new content.
- Its caution on the stance comes as it notes management has a history of missing internal and external launch timing expectations.
- It has a $105 price target; that implies 14% upside. Shares are down 1.6% premarket.