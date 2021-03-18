Berenberg reiterates Buy, raises estimates for Activision Blizzard

Mar. 18, 2021 9:28 AM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)ATVIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Berenberg has reiterated its Buy rating on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), updating its forecasts after Q4 results.
  • It's raising estimates coming into this year, seeing end of 2020 momentum and a continuing boost from lockdown conditions, as well as the slate - notably the frequency of high-quality new content.
  • Its caution on the stance comes as it notes management has a history of missing internal and external launch timing expectations.
  • It has a $105 price target; that implies 14% upside. Shares are down 1.6% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.