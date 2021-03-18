ThredUp launches 12M units IPO at $12-$14/share

Mar. 18, 2021 9:32 AM ETThredUp Inc. (TDUP)TDUPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Online second-hand dealer, ThredUp (TDUP) launches an initial public offering of 12M shares at an expected price between $12 and $14 per share for net proceeds of ~$140.8M.
  • The company plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol “TDUP”.
  • ThredUp has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1.8M shares.
  • Net proceeds will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes and to fund the company's growth strategies and a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in complementary businesses, products, services, technologies or other assets.
  • Founded in 2009, the company is led by co-founder and CEO, James Reinhart former CEO of Telaria; CFO Sean Sobers and COO Christopher Homer.
  • The company reported $186M revenue in 2020 vs. $163.8M year ago; and net loss of $47.9M vs. $38.2M year ago.
  • As of Dec.31, thredUP had 1.24M active buyers, up 24%Y/Y, and 428,000 active sellers, down 4% Y/Y.
