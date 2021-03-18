Gulf Resources reopens four operating bromine and crude salt factories
Mar. 18, 2021 9:38 AM ETGulf Resources, Inc. (GURE)GUREBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- In its business operations update, Gulf Resources (GURE) indicated that after all bromine facilities temporarily closed from Dec.25, 2020 until Feb.19, 2021, the company has reopened its four operating bromine and crude salt factories since Feb.19.
- Production levels have ramped up and reached to similar levels of middle to late December 2020.
- At closure time, bromine was sold at RMB33,332 per tonnes; current bromine selling price is ~RMB34,500 per tonnes, up ~3.5% since December 2020.
- While crude salt production during winter months can be impacted by seasonally cold weather, the current bromine selling prices are almost double their low of RMB16,800 in October 2014 and relatively close to their all-time high of RMB34,970 in May 2019.