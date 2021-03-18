Amazon expands Rivian EV delivery van testing to San Francisco

Mar. 18, 2021
  • Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has started testing its electric delivery vans from Rivian (RIVN) on the roads of San Francisco, expanding beyond the Los Angeles testing that kicked off last month.
  • The limited deliveries will start in San Francisco suburb Richmond and branch out from there.
  • “From what we’ve seen, this is one of the fastest modern commercial electrification programs, and we’re incredibly proud of that,” Amazon global fleet and products director Ross Rachey tells CNBC.
  • Amazon has invested in Rivian and in 2019 ordered 100,000 EV delivery vehicles from the company. The e-commerce giant revealed the first of those custom vehicles last October.
  • In January, Rivian closed a new $2.65B funding round at a $27.6B valuation.
