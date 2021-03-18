Allstate estimates February catastrophe losses at $577M
- The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) estimates February catastrophe losses of $577M (compared to favorable $55M) which comprises of two events at an estimated cost of $590M, partially offset by favorable prior period reserve re-estimates.
- Estimated February quarter-to-date catastrophe losses stand at $522M.
- The severe winter freeze (Texas mainly) led to gross losses of ~$1.3B, with net losses estimated at $567M, reflecting anticipated reinsurance recoveries partially offset by reinstatement premiums.
- With these events, Allstate crossed the retention level of the nationwide aggregate reinsurance cover, with the annual risk period ending Mar. 31, 2021.