Allstate estimates February catastrophe losses at $577M

Mar. 18, 2021 9:51 AM ETThe Allstate Corporation (ALL)ALLBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) estimates February catastrophe losses of $577M (compared to favorable $55M) which comprises of two events at an estimated cost of $590M, partially offset by favorable prior period reserve re-estimates.
  • Estimated February quarter-to-date catastrophe losses stand at $522M.
  • The severe winter freeze (Texas mainly) led to gross losses of ~$1.3B, with net losses estimated at $567M, reflecting anticipated reinsurance recoveries partially offset by reinstatement premiums.
  • With these events, Allstate crossed the retention level of the nationwide aggregate reinsurance cover, with the annual risk period ending Mar. 31, 2021.
