American Acquisition Opportunity raises $100M via initial offering
Mar. 18, 2021 9:55 AM ETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- American Acquisition Opportunity (AMAO) prices its initial public offering of 10M units at $10.00 per unit.
- The units will be listed on the Nasdaq and will begin trading tomorrow, Thursday, March 18, 2021, under the ticker symbol "AMAOU".
- Each unit consists of one share of the Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant.
- It is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
- Press Release