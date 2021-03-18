Keter1 Acquisition raises $250M via initial offering
Mar. 18, 2021 10:39 AM ETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Keter1 Acquisition (KETAU) prices its initial public offering of 25M units at $10.00 per unit; gross proceeds $250M.
- Underwriter's option to purchase additional 3.75M shares.
- The units will be listed on the Nasdaq and trade under the ticker symbol "KETAU".
- It is a newly incorporated blank check company, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
