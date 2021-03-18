Keter1 Acquisition raises $250M via initial offering

Mar. 18, 2021 10:39 AM ETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Keter1 Acquisition (KETAU) prices its initial public offering of 25M units at $10.00 per unit; gross proceeds $250M.
  • Underwriter's option to purchase additional 3.75M shares.
  • The units will be listed on the Nasdaq and trade under the ticker symbol "KETAU".
  • It is a newly incorporated blank check company, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
  • Source
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.