Revolve Group stock gains 3.8% after BofA upgrades on its profitability edge
Mar. 18, 2021 10:45 AM ETRevolve Group, Inc. (RVLV)RVLVBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) stock climbs 3.8% after BofA Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson upgrades the online retailer to Buy from Neutral, noting that RVLV's level of profitability and cash flow generation is better than most pure-play ecommerce retailers.
- Boosts price target to $65 from $42.
- Points out that the company's data-driven approach "takes merchandising from an art to a science, leading to greater profitability."
- Hutchinson expects pent-up demand for "going out" products to increase as weather becomes warmer and consumers anticipate reopening. RVLV has widened its assortment in that category and its management indicates "levers can be pulled within a day to project demand across a certain zone."
- Sees potential upside to consensus expectations.
- Models 39% EPS growth for 2022 and 25% for 2023, but sees upside to 48% 2023 EPS growth in bull case scenario.
- BofA's Buy rating contrasts with Quant rating of Neutral, but aligns with average Sell-Side rating of Bullish (9 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 6 Neutral).
- Upward revisions for EPS estimates have been most apparent for 2023 earnings in chart below.
- SA contributor Brendan Graniez sees RVLV well positioned to tap into Millennial and Gen Z consumers as it continues its international expansion.