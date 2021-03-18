HOOKIPA Pharma shares up after Q4 beat
- HOOKIPA Pharma shares rise (HOOK +6.7%) after the company posted fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, helped partly by higher cost reimbursements received under the collaboration agreement with Gilead during the quarter.
- Revenue in the quarter was $5.2M up from $3.6M in the year-ago period, driven by higher cost reimbursements received under its collaboration agreement with Gilead and the partial recognition of a milestone payment from Gilead in February. The quarterly topline number beat analysts' estimate by $0.9M.
- The company's quarterly net loss, however, widened to $12.5M from $10.2M last year, as the company dealt with an increase in research and development expenses, mainly driven by the progression of HOOKIPA’s oncology programs, and an increase in general and administrative expenses to operate as a public company.
- HOOKIPA closed the year with a cash balance of $143.2M, which the company expects to support advancement of its HPV16+ and CMV programs and an expansion of its overall pipeline.
- The company also highlighted that it was on track to report additional clinical data on efficacy and T cell response for its HB-201 and HB-202 programs in 2021.
