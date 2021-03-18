AMC jumps 6% as it says 98% of U.S. locations open tomorrow
Mar. 18, 2021 10:52 AM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)AMCBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor55 Comments
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is fighting the down market today, up 6%, as its last update notes that it will have 98% of U.S. locations open by tomorrow.
- That will rise to 99% of the circuit open by the next Friday, March 26, after more openings expected next week.
- More than 40 locations in California are reopening tomorrow, including all 25 locations in Los Angeles County and all eight in San Diego County.
- As a result, 52 of its 54 California locations will be open by Monday, and it's readying the others once local approvals are in place.
- California's upcoming openings include two brand new theaters accepting guests for the first time: the AMC Porter Ranch 9 at the Vineyards at Porter Ranch, and the dine-in Montclair Place 12.
- “It was exactly one year ago that we closed all AMC locations in the United States. It gives me immense joy to say that by the end of next week we expect that 99% of our U.S. locations will have reopened," says CEO Adam Aron.