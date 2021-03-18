Total to renew Pouyanne's mandate, tie exec bonuses to Scope 3 emissions
Mar. 18, 2021 10:53 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)TTEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Total's (TOT -1.8%) board recommends renewing the mandate of Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne until 2024, and proposes to partly tie executive bonuses to the company's success in reducing the greenhouse gas emissions of its customers.
- Starting this year, a new criterion related to the reduction in Europe of Scope 3 emissions, which come from the use of Total's energy products by its customers, will be introduced for the allocation of performance shares to Pouyanne and all senior executives.
- Separately, a union official tells Bloomberg that Total is planning to restart its Donges refinery on France's west coast in June, after being idled since November due to weak fuels demand.
- Also, Total says it is in talks with Iraq's government to jointly work on developing gas and solar power projects.
- Total appears to have figured out the formula for staying in favor in the increasingly unpopular energy industry, Dilya Safine writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.