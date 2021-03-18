LivePerson and Medallia partner for conversational experience management
Mar. 18, 2021 10:54 AM ETMedallia, Inc. (MDLA)MDLA, LPSNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Under a new partnership, brands can automatically trigger Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) feedback mechanisms within LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) conversations and launch LivePerson conversations after Medallia feedback.
- The integrations can happen across SMS, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat, and more.
- "As a client of both LivePerson and Medallia, we've been looking for ways to bring their services together to make the most of our customer conversations and feedback," says Robert Beatty, CEO at GM Financial. "We're looking forward to being among the first brands to explore ways to take advantage of this new integration."
- Press release.