ECHO partners with Sapiens to offer complete digital payment solution for insurance carriers
Mar. 18, 2021 10:54 AM ETSapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS)SPNSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sapiens International (SPNS -1.8%) and ECHO Health announces a partnership that will provide carriers with a comprehensive, digital payment solution through a single, secure, streamlined portal.
- ECHO Health, founded in 1997 provides digital payment processing for healthcare, workers’ compensation, property & casualty and other specialty insurers, it is now processing more than $1B in payments every week.
- The joint offering will allow clients to reconcile payments across multiple modalities, with minimal IT requirements and maximum-security protection.
- “Sapiens and ECHO are partnering to address the many payment challenges clients experience today. By integrating the ECHO solution within Sapiens Worker’s Compensation and P&C solutions, clients can easily implement digital payment processes, saving money and resource time, and gaining greater insight on payments,” said Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO.