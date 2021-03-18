Sundial up 4% following Q4 2020 earnings; other cannabis names also up
Mar. 18, 2021 11:07 AM ETSundial Growers Inc. (SNDL), ACB, CGC, TLRY, CRONSNDL, ACB, CGC, TLRY, CRON, OGI, HEXOBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Shares of cannabis player Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) are up 4.2% to $1.60 as the company reported Q4 2020 earnings after the closing bell yesterday.
- Although Sundial missed analyst expectations on revenues, the company increased, year over year, the amount of cannabis sold (36%) and its branded cannabis sales accounted for 75% of all cannabis sales, up from 20% the prior year.
- Q4 2020 earnings also came on the heels on a Monday announcement that Sundial and Canadian private equity firm SAF Group's SAF Opportunities LP formed a joint venture through a new corporation, SunStream Bancorp.
- The venture will seek cannabis investment opportunities in both Canadian and international markets.
- Sundial has made an initial commitment of C$100M (~$80.3M) toward the venture.
- Following the announcement of the deal, Canaccord Genuity analyst Shaan Mir said he was maintaining his hold rating on Sundial.
- "We believe Sundial can be a notable player in industry consolidation efforts and would look to see capital deployment in international markets (particularly the US) as global regulations continue to move in favor of cannabis reform," he wrote in a note.
- Other Canadian cannabis players this morning: Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) +0.4%, Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) +0.2%, Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) +0.5%, Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) +1%; Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) +1.3%, OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) +0.5%, and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) +5.7%.