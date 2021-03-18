Blackstone to acquire European environmental services firm Desotec

Mar. 18, 2021
  • Private equity funds managed by Blackstone (BX -2.0%) agree to acquire Desotech, a European environmental service company, from EQT.
  • Blackstone says the investment fits with its core private equity strategy to invest in market-leading companies for longer periods than traditional private equity.
  • Desotec's fleet of ~2,700 mobile filters serves a range of industrial applications, including air emission, biogas, remediation, wastewater, and chemicals.
  • "As the focus on environmental responsibility continues to increase globally, we believe Desotec is poised for significant further growth and look forward," said Blackstone Senior Managing Director Jürgen Pinker.
  • Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.
