SPAC, Forum Merger IV prices $300M IPO

  • Forum Merger IV (FMIV) has priced its initial public offering of 30M units at $10/unit; the units to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker (NASDAQ:FMIVU) beginning March 18, 2021.
  • Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant; and each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A share at a price of $11.50/share.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.5M units.
  • Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols (FMIV) and (FMIVW). The offering is expected to close on March 22, 2021.
  • Company intends to focus its search on companies with an aggregate enterprise value of ~$500M to $5B or more that are based in North America or Western Europe.
