Silver Lake invests in Relativity, Xerox's eDiscovery rival, at $3.6B valuation

Mar. 18, 2021 11:39 AM ETXerox Holdings Corporation (XRX)IBM, XRXBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • PE firm Silver Lake is making an investment in eDiscovery software company Relativity that will value the company at about $3.6B, including debt.
  • Silver Lake, already Relativity's largest shareholder, will also take seats on the startup's board of directors.
  • The RelativityOne platform helps more than 300,000 annual users in 49 countries with gathering and analyzing data related to litigation, investigations, and compliance.
  • The amount of Silver Lake's investment wasn't specified, but Relativity plans to use the funds to expand the core business and improve the AI behind its products.
  • Source: Wall Street Journal.
  • Relativity's eDiscovery competitors include IBM's (NYSE:IBM) eDiscovery manager and Xerox's (NYSE:XRX) ViewPoint Discovery Services.
