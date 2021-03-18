Future Fintech to form a joint venture titled FTFT Capital (Dubai) Limited with Shenzhen SOSOB Technology

  • Future FinTech Group (FTFT +9.4%) has signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with major shareholders of Shenzhen SOSOB Technology to form a joint venture titled FTFT Capital (Dubai) Limited to provide services and solutions in the global digital currency business.
  • The company will make a cash contribution of $5.5M for 55% ownership of FTFT Capital Dubai and the shareholders of Shenzhen SOSOB will contribute 80% of their equity interest in Shenzhen SOSOB to FTFT Capital Dubai; Shenzhen SOSOB assets include intellectual property rights worth $4.5M for 45% ownership.
  • Mr. Shanchun Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Future FinTech, said, "We believe that SOSOB's digital currency market data information service, analysis capabilities, diversified financial services and multilingual services will serve as a catalyst to introduce new advisory services for blockchain-based financial asset products."
