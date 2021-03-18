Kite Realty prices $175M exchangeable senior notes offering
Mar. 18, 2021 11:47 AM ETKite Realty Group Trust (KRG)KRGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Kite Realty's (KRG +1.1%) operating partnership priced its offering of $175M principal amount of 0.75% exchangeable senior notes due 2027 in a private placement.
- Initial purchasers granted option to purchase up to an additional $25M principal amount of notes.
- Interest at 0.75% annually is payable semi-annually in arrears, commencing Oct.1.
- Notes maturity on Apr.1, 2027, unless earlier exchanged, repurchased or redeemed.
- Operating Partnership estimates net proceeds to be ~$169.7M; proceeds to be used for entering into capped call transactions, to repay a portion of its outstanding indebtedness and, if any remaining, for general corporate purposes.
- Notes sale is expected to close on Mar.22.