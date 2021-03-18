Dow Jones adds to gains and Nasdaq off lows as bank rally heats up
Mar. 18, 2021
- The split between cyclicals and techs remains in the stock market, with Treasury yields still higher after the latest Fed manufacturing survey showed the biggest rise in prices in four decades.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is up 9 basis points to 1.73%, having topped 1.75% earlier. The 30-year Treasury is up 5 basis points to 2.49%, back to its levels of August 2019.
- The steepening of the yield curve is helping banks surge, with the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) up 4%.
- Before the bell, the Philly Fed manufacturing survey showed a rise in prices paid to the highest level since March 1980.
- The Dow (DJI) +0.6% is at the highs of the session, helped by big point gains from Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase. UnitedHealth is also strong.
- The Nasdaq (COMP) -1.2%, although off its earlier lows, is still solidly in the red.
- The S&P (SP500) -0.2% is paring losses and nearing the flatline.
- Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) lead the four S&P sectors that are higher, followed by Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI).
- Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) and Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) are at the bottom. WTI crude futures -4% are below $62/barrel.
- All the megacaps are lower, with Tesla the weakest, but Facebook is making a charge towards positive territory.
- Among individual stocks, all of the top 10 S&P gainers are in the financial sector, with Hartford Financial Services at the top.
- Dollar General is the biggest decliner after guiding full-year net sales and same-store sales below consensus.