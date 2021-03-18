Hartford Financial stock jumps 6.8% after report of talks with Chubb (updated)
Mar. 18, 2021 12:29 PM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Hartford Financial Services (NYSE:HIG) stock climbs 6.8% after Bloomberg reports that Chubb (CB +1.0%) is exploring a deal for Hartford.
- Update at 4:03 PM ET: Hartford confirms that it received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Chubb to acquire the company. Hartford's board said it will carefully consider the proposal.
- Chubb has made a preliminary takeover approach, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Deliberations are said to be at an early stage and may not lead to a deal.
- Shares in P&C insurers AIG (AIG +2.0%) and Allstate (ALL +0.9%) also pull up.
- Developing...