First Majestic receives regulatory approval for renewing share repurchase program
Mar. 18, 2021 12:42 PM ETFirst Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)AGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor5 Comments
- First Majestic Silver (AG -0.2%) received regulatory consent from the TSX to extend its share repurchase program; it has the ability to repurchase up to 10M shares which represents ~4.5% of the 221.68M issued and outstanding shares of the company as of Mar. 8, 2021.
- The extension notice provides that during period commencing on Mar. 22, 2021 and ending on or before Mar. 21, 2022, First Majestic may purchase up to 10M common shares through the facilities of the TSX and alternative Canadian marketplaces.
- Daily purchases on the TSX will not exceed 349,596 common shares.
- The company did not repurchase any shares as of Mar.17, 2021.