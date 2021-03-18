Williams-Sonoma's strong Q4, guidance suggest sustainable growth
Mar. 18, 2021 12:15 PM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)WSMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Williams-Sonoma (WSM +19.8%) shares skyrocket to all-time highs after Q4 earnings crushed estimates and management provided bullish guidance that suggests the pandemic-induced boom in demand for kitchen and houseware products has continued.
- Q4 same-store sales soared 25.7%, well above the 20.2% consensus estimate, led by a 26.2% gain at the flagship Williams-Sonoma brand, while Pottery Barn and West Elm each grew comp sales more than 25%.
- The company also announced an 11% dividend increase and a new $1B stock buyback program.
- For FY 2021, Williams-Sonoma guided for mid- to high single-digit revenue growth, and set new five-year targets of $10B in sales and a 15% operating margin, a good indication that the company thinks pandemic gains are sustainable.
- Analysts at Telsey maintain their Outperform rating and raise their price target to $175 from $155 following WSM's "outstanding" report, citing key details including 4M new customers for the year and 130% Y/Y increase in buy online/pick-up in stores and ship from store sales in Q4.
- For Morgan Stanley, which raises its price target to $170 from $130 while rating the stock at Equal Weight, WSM's EBIT margin expansion guidance for this year was a surprise, as the firm assumed the company would give back some of its COVID-driven EBIT margin gains.
- "WSM holds a unique competitive advantage given decades of gathering household shopping behavior data through their direct catalogue business and now eCommerce... a big benefit during the pandemic, and we believe it will continue to pay dividends well beyond 2021," say Evercore ISI analysts, rating the stock at In-Line.
