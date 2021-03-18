Analysts shine on new Unity CFO choice
Mar. 18, 2021 12:45 PM ETUnity Software Inc. (U)UBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Wall Street analysts are positive on the new chief financial officer at Unity Software (U -4.4%), if a bit surprised by the move in some cases.
- Unity named former Palo Alto Networks CFO Luis Felipe Visoso to its post yesterday, with the move effective April 5.
- There's minimal risk of disruption and execution will remain strong, Credit Suisse says. With Visoso, "the company is increasingly better positioned to execute and sustain global growth at scale." It has an Outperform rating on the stock with a price target of $170 - implying a healthy 63% upside.
- Visoso has an "eye-catching" profile, Berenberg says, and points to recent share price weakness as a buying opportunity. (Unity stock is down 29% year-to-date.)
- Berenberg has a price target of $165.
- Street analysts are Bullish on the whole, as are Seeking Alpha authors.