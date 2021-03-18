Baosheng Media receive $10M investment

  • Baosheng Media (BAOS -0.8%) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with two investors, including a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) for an investment of $10M.
  • Baosheng Media has agreed to issue an aggregate of 1,960,784 units to the investors, with each unit consisting of one ordinary share of the, par value $0.0005 per share and a warrant to purchase one half of one Ordinary Share at an exercise price of $5.61.
  • Company intends to use the net proceeds for blockchain-based marketing activities and cryptocurrency associated business.
