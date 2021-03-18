MoneyGram expands digital presence in Middle East via agreement to join Pay+ Mobile Wallet
Mar. 18, 2021
- MoneyGram International (MGI +2.9%) signed an agreement to launch its leading international money transfer capabilities on Pay+, a mobile wallet powered by Ooredoo Oman and the National Bank of Oman.
- Pay+ is a first-to-market development enabling in consumers in Oman to make deposits, withdrawals, bill payments and local and international money transfers.
- "As our digital partners are increasingly looking to utilize our modern, mobile and API-driven infrastructure, this integration through Pay+ will provide scale to its existing digital offerings and instant access to our cross-border payments and money transfer services," chairman & CEO Alex Holmes commented.
- Partnership is expected to be live for consumers in April.
- Recently, the company was added by Binance P2P for crypto trading in Arab countries.