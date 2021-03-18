DSG Global expands EV line-up to be available in Q2
Mar. 18, 2021 1:06 PM ETDSG Global Inc. (DSGT)DSGTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- DSG Global (OTCQB:DSGT +4.7%) announced multiple new models of electric vehicles added to its growing product lineup.
- DSG Global subsidiary Imperium Motor is expanding its T01personal vehicle line with a new mobility model.
- In Q2, the company will launch its new electric bus, Imperium 12 Meter Class Bus.
- U.S. electric bus market is expected to grow from $469M in 2019 to $1.5B in 2024 and demand is expected to continue to outpace production capabilities.
- "These bus models are extremely well priced compared to the other Electric Buses offered in this segment and with five dedicated assembly plants, our production time should be second to none," Rick Curtis, President of Imperium Motor commented.