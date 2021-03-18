Dollar General cut to Buy from Strong Buy at CFRA after guidance disappoints
- CFRA analyst Camilla Yanushevsky downgrades Dollar General (DG -5.5%) to Buy from Strong Buy, though it still remains CFRA's top pick among general merchandisers.
- Nevertheless, the analyst favors other consumer discretionary segments "that we expect to get a lift from the economy reopening."
- The downgrade comes after Dollar General guided for a 2% decline in FY2022 net sales vs. consensus of 1.85% growth and FY2022 EPS of $8.80-$9.50 vs. consensus of $10.08.
- Trims FY2022 EPS estimate to $10.10 from $10.65; reduces 12-month price target to $220 from $240.
- Yanushevsky, though, still sees DG growing stronger due to its ambitious expansion plans and its push into higher margin categories through DG Fresh, Fast Track, and DG Pickup.
- The analyst is still more optimistic than the Neutral Quant rating; aligns with the average Sell-Side rating of Bullish (15 Very Bullish, 8 Bullish, 5 Neutral).