Facebook working on wrist-based muscle sensor to control AR
Mar. 18, 2021 2:16 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)FBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Facebook (FB -0.3%) is developing a wrist-based interface for controlling augmented-reality glasses that relies on detecting signals the nervous system sends to the hand.
- The eye-popping demonstration it has shows a wrist-based sensor measuring signals coming through the wrist, and moving virtual fingers in a manner identical to the volunteer's (actual) hand.
- Among other use cases, it offers the chance to use a virtual keyboard anywhere, Facebook says.
- "At Facebook Reality Labs Research, we’re building an interface for AR that won’t force us to choose between interacting with our devices and the world around us," the company says.
- Electromyography uses sensors to translate electrical motor nerve signals that travel through the wrist into digital commands used to control device function - to a crisp accuracy of one-bit commands, Facebook says.
- EMG can understand finger motion of just one millimeter, it adds, and "ultimately, it may even be possible to sense just the intention to move a finger."
- The company's full vision for remaking the human-computer interface is years away, but "wrist-based input combined with usable but limited contextualized AI" is much closer, it says.