States file suit in bid to revive Keystone XL pipeline
Mar. 18, 2021 2:22 PM ETTC Energy Corporation (TRP)TRPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Attorneys general from Texas and 20 other states are suing the Biden administration over its cancellation of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, saying President Biden overstepped his authority when he revoked the permit for the controversial pipeline.
- Since the 1,200-mile pipeline from Canada would run through multiple U.S. states, Congress should have the final say over whether the project is built, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Texas.
- Construction on the TC Energy (TRP -2.0%) pipeline began last year when former President Trump revived the long-delayed project.
- A few Democratic lawmakers also have urged Biden to reverse his decision, including Senator Joe Manchin, which at least one analyst saw as little more than "political posturing."