China's pollution crackdown could disrupt iron ore's rally
Mar. 18, 2021 3:44 PM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO), BHP, FSUMFRIO, BHPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- China's attempts to drastically lower pollution levels could weaken demand for iron ore - but it hasn't happened yet.
- Environmental curbs on the output of steel mills in top Chinese steelmaking city Tangshan could lead to a decline of as much as 2.3% in China's crude steel production and ease supply pressures in the iron ore market, Morgan Stanley analysts say.
- Enforcement in Tangshan appears to have been strict so far, and potential for other steelmaking regions to adopt similar controls could lead to a tighter domestic steel market, the firm says.
- After the most-active futures contract for 62% iron ore fines delivered to China hit $174.94/metric ton on March 4, the highest settlement since August 2011, prices have eased in recent days, with the March contract 2.6% lower so far this month at $168.21 yesterday.
- But "with the Chinese economy almost fully recovered from the pandemic, demand for steel is very strong," which means that demand for iron ore is also very strong, Breakwave Advisors' managing partner John Kartsonas tells MarketWatch.
- Reducing steel production may be "difficult to achieve this year," says S&P Global Platts analyst Paul Bartholomew, noting that many facilities taken offline in the past already were "mothballed or uneconomic... It's harder to close production when mills are operating and making money."
- Meanwhile, Societe Generale cites significant improvement to its assumptions for iron ore and other metals in upgrading Rio Tinto (RIO -1.2%) to Buy from Hold, seeing 2021 EBITDA reaching $39B - 80% higher than its previous estimate - and leading to record dividend payments.
- Goldman Sachs prefers BHP (BHP -2.2%) among the Pilbara's big three iron ore miners, saying it already boasts the best EBITDA margins which should expand further vs. Rio and Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF).
- But the three could face production and capex risk from the Juukan Gorge incident in terms of future heritage approvals; an Aboriginal group recently said it would start a scorecard to rate the miners on how well they comply with various ESG metrics.