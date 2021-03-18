Duke Energy launches commercial operation of its largest windpower project

Mar. 18, 2021 3:55 PM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK)DUKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Duke Energy Renewables (DUK +0.7%) says the largest wind farm in its fleet, the 350 MW Frontier Windpower 2 project in Oklahoma, has begun commercial operations.
  • Frontier 2 is an expansion of the 200 MW Frontier 1 project, which has been online since 2016; together, Frontier 1 and 2 have a capacity of 550 MW, enough to power 193K average-size homes.
  • AT&T and Ball Corp. signed 15-year virtual power purchase agreements for 160 MW and 161 MW, respectively, from Frontier 2.
  • Duke says the project supports its plan to double its enterprise renewable portfolio from 8 GW to 16 GW by the end of 2025.
  • Earlier this week, Duke Energy also unveiled plans to build two new solar power plants in Florida.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.