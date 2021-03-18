Duke Energy launches commercial operation of its largest windpower project
Mar. 18, 2021 3:55 PM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK)DUKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Duke Energy Renewables (DUK +0.7%) says the largest wind farm in its fleet, the 350 MW Frontier Windpower 2 project in Oklahoma, has begun commercial operations.
- Frontier 2 is an expansion of the 200 MW Frontier 1 project, which has been online since 2016; together, Frontier 1 and 2 have a capacity of 550 MW, enough to power 193K average-size homes.
- AT&T and Ball Corp. signed 15-year virtual power purchase agreements for 160 MW and 161 MW, respectively, from Frontier 2.
- Duke says the project supports its plan to double its enterprise renewable portfolio from 8 GW to 16 GW by the end of 2025.
- Earlier this week, Duke Energy also unveiled plans to build two new solar power plants in Florida.