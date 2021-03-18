Eni submits request to pay €11.8M to settle Congo oil probe
Mar. 18, 2021 4:05 PM ETEni S.p.A. (E)EBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Eni (E -2.8%) says it filed a request with Italian prosecutors to pay €11.8M ($14M) to settle an investigation related to oil permits in Congo Republic.
- Eni's move reportedly came after prosecutors agreed to downgrade the allegations against the company from international bribery to undue inducement.
- The probe, launched in 2017, focuses on allegations that to win renewal of Congo oil licenses, Eni agreed to sell stakes in the licenses to a company whose shareholders included Congo public officials.
- Yesterday, a Milan court acquitted Eni and Shell in a long-running corruption case centered on the $1.3B acquisition of a Nigerian oilfield a decade ago.