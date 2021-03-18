Highwoods Properties recasts credit facility at higher amount, lower rate
Mar. 18, 2021 4:15 PM ETHighwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW)HIWBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) gets a new $750M revolving credit facility that replaces its existing $600M one.
- Accordion feature is increased to $550M from $400M.
- LIBOR borrowing spread is set to 90 basis points vs. 100 bps previously; the spread will be reduced by one basis point provided that Highwoods meets certain sustainability goals related to reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
- Maturity date before extension rights is March 2025 vs. January 2022.
- The new terms further strengthen HIW's balance sheet and improves its liquidity, said HIW President and CEO Ted Klinck.