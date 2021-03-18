VAALCO Energy chief finance officer retires
Mar. 18, 2021 4:57 PM ETVAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY)EGYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) announces that its CFO, Elizabeth Prochnow, retires effective March 31, 2021.
- The company has initiated an executive search to fill the CFO position.
- Following Ms. Prochnow’s retirement, Jason J. Doornik, VAALCO’s Chief Accounting Officer and Controller, will serve as principal financial officer until a new CFO has been named.
- Cary Bounds, CEO comments, "Liz has had a very meaningful impact on VAALCO during her six years with us and has been an integral member of our management team. She played a significant role in our financial transformation in the last three years and was instrumental in our recent acquisition of additional interest in Etame. We will all miss Liz’s financial and strategic insight.”
- Shares -11% after close.