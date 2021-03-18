Blackstone cut to Perform at Oppenheimer as stock passes price target
Mar. 18, 2021 4:57 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)BXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski downgrades Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) to Perform from Outperform and rescinds its price target as the stock is trading above its prior $71 target.
- Doesn't anticipate raising the price target in the near term.
- Kotowski continues to view the company "as a solid growth story and appropriate for long-term growth-oriented investors not sensitive to valuation."
- Points out that the price target is based on a 15% premium the market multiple on the 2021 estimate for fund management distributable earnings estimate plus net cash and investments on the balance sheet. "The target price would be similar if we basediton2022 estimates and market multiple," Kotowski writes.
- Blackstone shares slip 0.5% in after-hours trading.
- By contrast, the Quant rating stands at Very Bullish; and the average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish (7 Very Bullish, 8 Bullish, 5 Neutral).
- See how BX stock's total return compares with its private equity peers in table below.
- SA contributor Methodical Investor sees BX's deep bench and size helping it to become a market leader in the PE secondaries market.