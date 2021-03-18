FedEx stock gains after FQ3 beats on holiday package strength
Mar. 18, 2021 5:01 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)FDXBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- FedEx (NYSE:FDX) gains 4% after hours following fiscal Q3 beats as pandemic and holiday-driven package demand offset the significant impact of severe winter weather.
- Revenue was up 23% on the year to $21.5B. EPS was $3.47, topping estimates by $0.23.
- Operating income improved from $483M in last year's quarter to $1.06B. Operating margin rose from 2.8% to 4.9%.
- Operating results increased primarily due to strong volume growth in U.S. domestic residential package and FedEx International Priority services and pricing initiatives, partially offset by the costs associated with increased demand.
- “I’m exceedingly proud of our FedEx team members, who are moving the world forward through the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines — the most important work in the history of FedEx,” says CEO Frederick Smith. “As reflected in this quarter’s results, continued execution of our strategies is producing strong earnings growth and margin improvement across our company. We expect demand for our unmatched e-commerce and international express solutions to remain very high for the foreseeable future.”
- For FY21, FedEx isn't providing a GAAP EPS outlook because the company is unable to forecast the year-end market-to-market retirement plan accounting adjustment and certain debt refinancing costs associated with the debt reduction and refinancing transactions.
- The Non-GAAP EPS guidance is $16.80-17.40 before adjustments and costs.
