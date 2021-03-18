Newmark gets court approval to buy Knotel out of bankruptcy
- Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) gets approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to acquire the business of Knotel, a flexible workspace platform, a deal that makes it a competitor with WeWork.
- The company expects to close on the transaction soon.
- "Flexible workspace has been one of the fastest-growing areas of commercial real estate, and we expect this adaptive model will play an important role in the future of our industry," said Newmark CEO Barry Gosin.
- Last month, Newmark reached an agreement with Knotel to buy the business and provide ~$20M in debtor-in-possession financing.
- NMRK will provide an update on projected financials related to the acquisition on its Q1 earnings call.
- Newmark isn't the first real estate group to create its own co-working space business. In early 2019, CBRE started Hana, a business that helps landlords create their own co-working spaces.