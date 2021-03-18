Limelight Networks rises on news it's cutting 16% of workforce

  • Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is up 2.1% in postmarket trading after announcing a series of actions - including cutting 16% of staff - to "improve execution, profitability and accelerate growth."
  • The "targeted workforce reduction" is part of a productivity push intended to save about $15M a year in cash.
  • During its year-end call, the company shared a strategy focused on areas including improving the core CDN business by "pursuing a leadership position in proactive client performance while improving our cost structure," CEO Bob Lyons says. The cuts are the first step there, he says.
  • It's implementing a simplified operating model that "improves agility and productivity," and "prioritized resources on the continuous proactive improvement of client performance" as well.
  • The staff cuts result in a first-quarter pretax charge of about $3M related to severance, benefits and transition assistance.
  • "Our efforts to date give us confidence that we will be able to achieve 2021 adjusted EBITDA between $20 and $30 million," Lyons says.
