Cannabis investors might see another ETF join the space
- There is some news in the cannabis ETF world; today, a small mutual fund by Foothill Capital Management is looking to enter the world of exchange traded funds.
- Foothill Capital Management has filed paperwork to convert its Cannabis Growth Fund (MUTF:CANNX) into an ETF.
- Interestingly, this fund only has $7.4m under management, which is nowhere near the likes of Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ), which has $1.85b under management. However, over the past six months during the cannabis surge, CANNX has steadily outperformed MJ.
- CANNX is +138.61% over 6M, while MJ is +113.46% over 6M. See below a chart for visual representation along with a comparison to the S&P 500.
- The transition would not only be interesting for the cannabis sector but also to the ETF world as well. This would be another converted mutual fund entering the over $7t global exchange traded fund spectrum.
- See how other notable cannabis ETFs closed out in Thursdays trading session. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) -2.95%, Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) -3.25%, Advisorshares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) -1.67%, Advisorshares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) -4.02%, Spinnaker ETF Series The Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) -4.43%, Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) -1.88%, and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) -4.27%.
