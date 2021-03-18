Cannabis investors might see another ETF join the space

  • There is some news in the cannabis ETF world; today, a small mutual fund by Foothill Capital Management is looking to enter the world of exchange traded funds.
  • Foothill Capital Management has filed paperwork to convert its Cannabis Growth Fund (MUTF:CANNX) into an ETF.
  • Interestingly, this fund only has $7.4m under management, which is nowhere near the likes of Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ), which has $1.85b under management. However, over the past six months during the cannabis surge, CANNX has steadily outperformed MJ.
  • CANNX is +138.61% over 6M, while MJ is +113.46% over 6M. See below a chart for visual representation along with a comparison to the S&P 500.

  • The transition would not only be interesting for the cannabis sector but also to the ETF world as well. This would be another converted mutual fund entering the over $7t global exchange traded fund spectrum.
  • See how other notable cannabis ETFs closed out in Thursdays trading session. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) -2.95%, Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) -3.25%, Advisorshares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) -1.67%, Advisorshares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) -4.02%, Spinnaker ETF Series The Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) -4.43%, Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) -1.88%, and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) -4.27%.
  • See more information on the high growth cannabis sector.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.