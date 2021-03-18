Boeing moon rocket passes critical NASA engine test firing
- NASA has completed a key engine test firing of the deep-space rocket made by Boeing (NYSE:BA), after the first attempt in January ended prematurely.
- The four main engines of the Space Launch System rocket's core stage remained ignited for the full eight minutes, after an unsuccessful test in January that jeopardized NASA's broader target of returning U.S astronauts to the moon by the middle of the decade.
- With this critical test now completed, and assuming everything went well, NASA can now send the rocket segment to Florida's Kennedy Space Center to prepare it for launch.
- NASA hopes to use the SLS rocket for its first unmanned moon mission in November, although the schedule remains in flux.
- Boeing is the prime contractor on the SLS program; its rocket and engines built by Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) will be moved to Kennedy Space Center next month to be attached to the Orion crew capsule built by Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and giant boosters made by Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC).
- Boeing shares fell 2.8% today following news that the FAA stripped the company's authority to inspect and sign off on some newly produced 787 Dreamliners.