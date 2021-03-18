Plastics prices power to record highs following last month's freeze
Mar. 18, 2021 12:37 PM ETDow Inc. (DOW), LYB, WLKLYB, DOW, WLKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Plastics and their chemical ingredients do not trade on commodity exchanges, but Bloomberg reports that polyvinyl chloride, or PVC - a major construction material used for pipes, cable insulation, flooring and roofing - is enjoying a dramatic rally, driven by the rebound in global consumer demand and production outages from February's Texas freeze.
- More than 60% of U.S. PVC is still offline nearly a month after freezing weather hit Texas and Louisiana and decimated the power grid, according to the report, citing data provider ICIS.
- "We don't have enough volume to even meet the needs of the domestic customers," never mind exports, LyondellBasell (LYB -0.6%) CEO Bob Patel told the JPMorgan Industrials Conference this week, adding it will be well into Q4 before conditions return to normal.
- Patel estimates the freeze alone will reduce U.S. production of polyethylene, the most common plastic compound, by 12% this year.
- Prices for high density polyethylene are the highest since 2008, PVC is trading at record highs, and polypropylene prices are at record levels and more than double the 2019-20 average, according to ICIS.
- Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank raises Q2 and Q3 earnings estimates for Dow Inc. (DOW -2.0%), Westlake Chemical (WLK -0.8%) and LyondellBasell in anticipation of better margins following February's winter storm.
- Dow and LyondellBasell recently were upgraded at Bank of America, citing higher expected polyethylene prices amid strong demand and elevated producer outages.