BP launches project to make RNG transportation fuel in California
Mar. 18, 2021 1:39 PM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)BPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor17 Comments
- BP (BP -4%) says it is teaming with Aria Energy in a project to capture methane from waste at three California dairy farms and process it into renewable natural gas to be supplied as fuel for transportation.
- BP says it will deliver the RNG to the transportation sector through a 20-year offtake agreement executed by its low carbon trading business.
- Digesters will be installed at the three dairy farms, producing biogas from farm waste rather than allowing it to decompose and release methane into the atmosphere.
- RNG, particularly in California, can be profitable through the use of both state and federal credits for producers and sellers of the fuel to offset production costs.
- BP is already involved in renewable natural gas in the U.S. through project partnerships with Clean Energy Fuels.