BP launches project to make RNG transportation fuel in California

Mar. 18, 2021 1:39 PM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)BPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • BP (BP -4%) says it is teaming with Aria Energy in a project to capture methane from waste at three California dairy farms and process it into renewable natural gas to be supplied as fuel for transportation.
  • BP says it will deliver the RNG to the transportation sector through a 20-year offtake agreement executed by its low carbon trading business.
  • Digesters will be installed at the three dairy farms, producing biogas from farm waste rather than allowing it to decompose and release methane into the atmosphere.
  • RNG, particularly in California, can be profitable through the use of both state and federal credits for producers and sellers of the fuel to offset production costs.
  • BP is already involved in renewable natural gas in the U.S. through project partnerships with Clean Energy Fuels.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.