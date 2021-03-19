Business Roundtable urges lawmakers to pass the American Dream Act
Mar. 19, 2021 3:59 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Lawmakers in the House of Representatives late Thursday passed two bills that would establish paths to citizenship or legal status for millions of undocumented migrants. The American Dream and Promise Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act were approved largely along partisan lines, with Democrats in favor and Republicans opposed. While the bills are narrower than the comprehensive immigration package introduced in February, they face an uphill path to passage in the evenly split Senate, where the chamber's 50 Democrats will need at least 10 Republican supporters to break GOP filibusters.
- What's in the bills? The Dreamer Act would grant conditional legal status to many migrants up to age of 18 who were brought into the U.S. illegally before 2021. To obtain a green card, they'd have to acquire a higher education degree, serve in the military or be employed for at least three years (they could then apply for citizenship after five years). The second measure would permit migrant farm workers who have worked in the country illegally over the past two years to get certified agriculture worker status. To earn green cards, they'd have to pay an $1,000 fine and work up to an additional eight years.
- "As we work to reinvigorate the U.S. economy, we need their continued contributions as equal partners in the American story, and we urge Members on both sides of the aisle to vote in support of the American Dream and Promise Act to help make that possible," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement on behalf of the Business Roundtable. "The American Dream and Promise Act is a promise fulfilled for the over 450 Dreamers at Apple and those across this country."
- Outlook: The U.S. has been overwhelmed at the Mexico border in recent months, with the number of migrants attempting to enter the country tracking toward a 20-year high. The 100,441 encountered last month was the highest tally since March 2019. Republicans are opposed to any immigration policy that won't simultaneously bolster border security, while Biden has suspended work on Trump's wall along the Mexican border. "It's going to be really hard to get a bipartisan bill put together on anything that has a legalization component until you stop the flow," said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a leader on immigration policy in the Senate.
