Nasdaq and Dow Jones bounce as 10-year Treasury yield pulls back
Mar. 19, 2021 5:30 AM ETInvesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), SPY, DIATBT, TLTBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor73 Comments
- Another day, another yield battle. The bond market went on a wild ride over the last 24 hours, with the 10-year Treasury yield shooting up 11 bps to a 14-month high of 1.75%, before ending the session at 1.72%. The move weighed on equities, especially the tech sector, with the Nasdaq tumbling another 3% on Thursday to re-enter correction territory. It didn't last long. The 10-year yield then fell back 4 bps to 1.68%, prompting Nasdaq futures to lead overnight gains, up nearly 1%.
- What's going on? Some are attributing the movement to the differing reactions of bond market players. At first they focused on the Fed's "no hikes through 2023," but then absorbed its plan to let inflation run hot. In reality, the volatility may just be a broader symptom of Treasury market unpredictability. Investors don't like uncertainty and markets definitely don't like uncertainty, and until we reach a broader consensus over how the inflation equation will play out, we could see unstable moves in every direction.
- The bulls: "It's a mistake to dump growth stocks out of fear of rising inflation," said Mad Money's Jim Cramer. "The Fed's basically saying, 'Party on, industrials' which causes the hedge funds to buy them hand over fist. Problem is, if they want to buy the banks or the smokestack stocks, they need to sell something else like the high-growth tech stocks that they always dump, and that's called the hedge fund playbook."
- The bears: "If the yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbs to 2.0%, that could be enough to tip the risk market scales and lead to a 10% correction in the S&P 500. If the 10-year climbs to 2.5%, bonds may even start becoming more attractive instead of stocks," according to the latest BofA fund manager survey. "Higher growth and higher inflation is now the consensus."