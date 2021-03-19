Connect Biopharma prices $191.3M initial public offering

  • Connect Biopharma (CNTB) announces the pricing of its initial public offering of 11.25M American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a public offering price of $17/ADS, for expected gross proceeds of about $191.3M.
  • Has granted underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1.69M ADSs within 30 days of close. Offering is expected to close on March 23, 2021.
  • The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on March 19, 2021 under the ticker symbol “CNTB.”

  • The company’s lead product candidate, CBP-201, is an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha, which is a validated target for the treatment of several inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma.

  • Pipeline:
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.