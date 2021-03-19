Connect Biopharma prices $191.3M initial public offering
Mar. 19, 2021 5:34 AM ETConnect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB)CNTBBy: SA News Team
- Connect Biopharma (CNTB) announces the pricing of its initial public offering of 11.25M American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a public offering price of $17/ADS, for expected gross proceeds of about $191.3M.
- Has granted underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1.69M ADSs within 30 days of close. Offering is expected to close on March 23, 2021.
- The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on March 19, 2021 under the ticker symbol “CNTB.”
The company’s lead product candidate, CBP-201, is an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha, which is a validated target for the treatment of several inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma.
- Pipeline: